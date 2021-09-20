Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,902 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 20,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

