Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,327 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.26 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.44 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

