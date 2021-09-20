Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $161.03 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $165.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average of $159.04.

