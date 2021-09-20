Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.19.

TSE CCO opened at C$28.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.99. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -501.93.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

