Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VSEC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $585.15 million, a P/E ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in VSE by 101,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VSE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

