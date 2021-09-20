Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$160.81.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 price target (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

TSE CM traded down C$3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$142.83. 4,665,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,822. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$96.42 and a 1-year high of C$152.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.36. The company has a market cap of C$64.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.70%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,306,337 in the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

