Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$170.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.53.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 934,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.08. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$161.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,177,795 shares of company stock valued at $996,047,951.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

