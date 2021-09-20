Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$97.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$255.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$90.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$226.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$77.41 and a 12 month high of C$100.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

