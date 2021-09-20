Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $129.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Cardlytics stock traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.30. 280,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,563. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total value of $419,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,717,250.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $251,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,513,383.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 26,802 shares worth $2,971,621. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 139.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after buying an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $48,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

