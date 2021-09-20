CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 116.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $140.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

