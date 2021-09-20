CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CarMax were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $140.29 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

