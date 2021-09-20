Cartesi One Day Trading Volume Hits $34.03 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $222.34 million and approximately $34.03 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00067210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00172891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00111937 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.09 or 0.06982159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,722.58 or 1.00399300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.12 or 0.00780501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

