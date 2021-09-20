Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.230-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $136.15 on Monday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

