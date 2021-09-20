Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT traded down $9.73 on Monday, reaching $190.02. The company had a trading volume of 301,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,022. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

