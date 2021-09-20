Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $5.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.33. 28,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.82 and its 200 day moving average is $280.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

