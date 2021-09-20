Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

