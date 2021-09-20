Cavalier Investments LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 120,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 369,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,131. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

