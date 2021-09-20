Cavalier Investments LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $437.81. 445,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,484. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

