Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 764.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

USHY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,668 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35.

