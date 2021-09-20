Cavalier Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.91. 212,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,427. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

