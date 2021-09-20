CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CBM Bancorp by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CBM Bancorp by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBM Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBM Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CBM Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBMB opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBM Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.