Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Holdings Cut by Grace Capital

Grace Capital lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

