CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS CAWW opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.31. CCA Industries has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

