Ccore (CCO) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Ccore has a market cap of $30,241.73 and $120.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00125001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Ccore Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

