CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 19.0% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,346 shares of company stock worth $17,419,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $191.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.07. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.