CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $201.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CDW is gaining from improved operating margin, lower interest expenses and a reduction in effective tax rate. The ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis are also boosting the company’s growth. It is also benefiting from growth in education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris have strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

CDW opened at $188.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,587 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

