Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLLNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,355. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $37.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.