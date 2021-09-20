Centrifuge Market Capitalization Tops $90.72 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $90.72 million and $175,594.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002180 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00173553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00112421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.67 or 0.06983506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,633.20 or 0.99619145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.79 or 0.00782287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 97,243,094 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

