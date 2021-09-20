Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.40

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.40 and last traded at C$19.35, with a volume of 4694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERV shares. TD Securities cut shares of Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11. The firm has a market cap of C$299.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.53.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

