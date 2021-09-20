CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,505,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $21,601,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $14,678,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $12,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFIV traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

