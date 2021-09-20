Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $755.90. 894,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $766.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

