Chartist Inc. CA Sells 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

AMZN traded down $98.96 on Monday, reaching $3,363.56. 91,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,445.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3,342.75. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

