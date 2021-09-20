Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 45,637 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.42. 285,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,395,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

