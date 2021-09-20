Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CSSE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,777. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.