China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CHPXF opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

