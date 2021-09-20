China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CHPXF opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.15.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
