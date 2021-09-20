Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.76.

CMG stock opened at $1,909.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,838.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,578.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

