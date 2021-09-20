Chromia Price Tops $0.28 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $118.65 million and approximately $57.91 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00131357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

