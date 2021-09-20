Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report $2.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $2.08. Chubb posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. boosted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.52. The stock had a trading volume of 43,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,027. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

