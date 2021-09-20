Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.