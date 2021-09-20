Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 46,896 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 126.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 90.6% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 49.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 145,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $25.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -151.05 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

