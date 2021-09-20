Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,635 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,704,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $7,794,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 167,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 824.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUK. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:CUK opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.