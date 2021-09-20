Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.33 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $402.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.