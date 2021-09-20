Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.42 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.60 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

