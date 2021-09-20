Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 258.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.7% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

