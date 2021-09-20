Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,055 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,663 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,930. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

