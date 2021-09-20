Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 12,283 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

