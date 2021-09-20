Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,365 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $130.55 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

