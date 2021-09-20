Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 41,857 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,857 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,864 shares of company stock worth $9,381,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.