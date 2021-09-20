Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 562 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,319,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $788.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $755.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $490.73 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.