Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum China were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 56.7% during the second quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 274,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99,336 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 22.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.72.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

